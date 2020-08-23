CAPT. WILSON J. FRITCHMAN U.S. Navy (Ret.) Captain Wilson J. Fritchman, USN (Ret.) passed away peacefully, 4 August 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 70. He was a career submarine officer, loving father, and devoted husband. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, 25 August 1949, Will attended Charter Oak High School in Covina, Calif. and then graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1971 with a degree in Oceanography. Following nuclear power training, Will served on the USS Daniel Webster (SSBN 626) and qualified in submarine warfare. He served as Weapons Officer on USS Narwhal (SSN 671); as Engineer Officer on USS Jack (SSN 605); as an inspector with the Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board, Atlantic Fleet; and as Executive Officer of USS Atlanta (SSN 712). From 1986 to 1989, he commanded USS Pasadena (SSN 752) through new construction and shakedown operations. The Naval War College followed, where he graduated with distinction and earned two master's degrees. After a tour at the Pentagon in the Joint Staff's J-5 Directorate, Will went back to sea from 1993-1995 as CO of USS Alaska (SSBN 732), and then as Deputy Commander of SubRon 17 in Bangor, Washington until 1998. Will concluded his thirty-year career as Chief of Staff for SubGru 8 in Naples, Italy. His awards included 3 Legion of Merit awards and the Bronze Star. He retired in September 2001 to Henderson, Nevada where he worked for ten years as a high school science teacher, with most of those years at a school for troubled youths. Will was beloved by his family and friends. He lived his life with integrity, a strong sense of duty, and steadfast loyalty to the Navy and his friends, with whom he built lasting friendships. A staunch supporter of the Naval Academy, the USO, the Navy League, and Troops to Teachers, Will was kind, compassionate, and generous. He also possessed a tremendous wit and sense of humor, was an avid scuba diver and sky diver, and loved snow skiing, building ship models, sailing, fishing, golfing, history, wrestling, Civil War re-enacting, cribbage, Samoyed dogs, all things John Wayne and John Denver, and flying. Will was predeceased by his parents, George and Jean Fritchman. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Margaret Louise Shepard; son, Daniel; grandson, Zachary; and twin brother, George. Per his wishes, he was cremated, with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store