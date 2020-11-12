WINNIE A. BOLAND STOBERSKI Winifred A. Boland "Winnie" Stoberski of North Las Vegas passed away November 8, 2020. Winnie was born in Troy, New York and was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Alice M. O'Keefe Boland of Troy, New York. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School class of 1956; attended the American Institute of Banking and University of Nevada Las Vegas. She lived in the Las Vegas area since 1978 and had been employed by Marine Midland Bank in Troy, New York; CKGeoEnergy Corporation; Professional Analysis Corporation; and board member and office manager of Las Vegas Golf Consulting. She was an active independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics since 1988 and a former president and active member of Soroptimist International of Metropolitan Las Vegas since 1985. Winnie is survived by her loving husband, of 59 years, John "Jack" Stoberski; her cherished and devoted children, daughter Cathleen (Gary) Mascitelli; and sons John (Maureen) Stoberski and Michael (Holly) Stoberski. She is also survived by her brother, E. Richard Boland of Troy, New York; step-grandsons, Jesse Bennett, Stephen Bennett, Anthony Mascitelli; and three step-great-grandsons, as well as a nephew, nieces, and several cousins. Winnie just loved life and being with family and friends, especially with friends from "home" in Cohoes, New York. She always had a smile for everyone. She and Jack loved to travel, and their favorite vacation spot was Maui, Hawaii. Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Winnie's life at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 South Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.