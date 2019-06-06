DR. WOODROW WAGNER JR. Dr. Woodrow Wilson Wagner Jr., 77, of Las Vegas, passed away June 2, 2019. Born in Bell, CA to Darlene and Woodrow Wagner Sr. in 1942. The family moved to Nevada in 1950. He graduated from Rancho High School in Las Vegas in 1959, and married Ina Reber of Mesquite, NV in 1960 while attending Brigham Young University. After graduating BYU, he attended Dental School in St. Louis, MO. Upon completion, the family moved back to Las Vegas where he practiced Dentistry for 39 years to support his expanding family. He retired in 2005. Woodrow was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved family, friends, music, a good joke, and a good Western. He was a man of stature, strength, learning, and generosity. In 2006 Woody married Janice Rasband. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina; and parents. He is survived by his wife, Janice; 11 children; 7 siblings; 36 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. We thank our Heavenly Father that we have been blessed to call him husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Viewings Fri. June 7, 6-8 p.m. and Sat. June 8, 9:3010:30 a.m., Funeral at 11 a.m. All services at the LDS Alta and Jones Chapel 6100 W. Alta Dr. Read More Listen to Obituary