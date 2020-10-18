YOLANDA CRUZ HINDS Yolanda Cruz Hinds, of Las Vegas, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital in Tampa, Florida surrounded by her family. She was born on March 6, 1941 in Cali, Colombia. She got her bachelor's degree in psychology from Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota, Colombia and a master's degree in education from Nova Southeastern University. In 1980 Yolanda married James R. Hinds and moved to Las Vegas where she decided to become a school teacher. She retired from Halle Hewetson Elementary School in 2011. Yolanda was full of life and energy, passionate about being a teacher, and created a special bond with her first-grade students. She always displayed a big and warm smile, and was ready to extend a helping hand. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was loved by everyone who knew her. Yolanda is survived by her son, Roland Hinds, her sister Marina Cruz de Diaz, her brother Roberto Cruz, her niece Ivana Diaz and Ivana's husband Alex Mendoza, and her nephews Mauricio, Sergio and Camilo Cruz. A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Anne Seaton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr Las Vegas, at 11 a.m., October 29. Mrs. Hinds will remain in rest at Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas.