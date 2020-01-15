|
YOLANDA (LONNIE) STIBOR Lonnie lost her year-long battle with ALS and embraced the arms of Jesus on January 10, 2020. She was born July 23, 1956, in Chicago. Lonnie married the love of her life David and shared 47 years together. She was a brilliant student, graduating University of Nevada Las Vegas cum laud with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and criminal justice. Ryan and Angela knew her as supermom, a gourmet cook and ad hoc life coach to almost everyone who had the good fortune of calling her a friend. She will be forever remembered by her husband, children and four grandsons Alexander, Jonathan, Adriano and Damian. The celebration of Lonnie's life will take place on January 19, 2020 at 11am in the Southern Highlands Golf Club located at 1 Robert Trent Jones Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89141. The family prefers donations to the ALS Foundation, rather than flowers.