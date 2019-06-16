YVONNE GRAGSON Yvonne R. Gragson, 82, passed peacefully June 8, 2019. She was born February 26, 1937 in Grand Forks, ND to John and Luella Russell. She attended the University of North Dakota and worked as an airline stewardess. Yvonne moved to Las Vegas in 1962 when she married Kenneth R. Gragson. She was a member of the Junior League of Las Vegas and The Mesquite Club. She worked as the Housing Director for the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority until her retirement. She enjoyed her family, traveling, playing bridge with her friends, and especially playing with her grandchildren at the beach. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; and sister, Bobbi Russell Olson. She will be remembered fondly by her husband, of 57 years, Kenneth R. Gragson; sons, Todd Gragson (and his wife Angela) and Scott Gragson (and his wife Jill); grandchildren, Kenneth C. Gragson, Lauren Gragson, Noah Gragson, and Addison Gragson; and sister, Linda Coyner. Memorial services will be at noon Mon., June 24, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to ALS Association Nevada Chapter or Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Read More Listen to Obituary