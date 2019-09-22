|
|
YVONNE MARTHA MCCARTHY March 9, 1934 - September 10, 2019 Yvonne M. McCarthy passed away September 10, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones in her Custer, SD home. Yvonne was born March 9, 1934 to Clarence and Minnie Thorn. In August of 1959, she married Kenneth J. McCarthy. Yvonne was an attentive loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Throughout her life she never met a stranger who didn't comment on the twinkle in her eye, or the beauty of her smile. She was warm, caring and had an infectious laughter. To everyone who knew her, especially her children and grandchildren, she was home. Yvonne is survived by her sister Helen; and four daughters, Valerie, Connie, Kim, Erin and their husbands; 10 grandchildren; 13 loving great-grandchildren; and many, many more friends and family. A celebration of life will be held in her native home of Las Vegas.