|
|
Zelma L Bower was born on March 1, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA. When she was a child she moved to Nevada and attended school in Panaca, Alamo and Las Vegas. While she was in high school she met the love of her life, Elvin C Bower. They had a loving marriage until his death in 1994. She is survived by their three children; Guy L Bower, Kirbey Bower (wife Nan Bower) and Cori Harper (husband Timon Harper); six grandchildren; Amy Bower, Elvin Bower, Christopher Bower, Jacob Bower, Guy R Bower and Courtney Harper; and five great grandchildren. Zelma went peacefully to heaven, surrounded by family and friends on December 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am, at Bunker's Eden Vale, 925 Las Vegas Blvd N , Las Vegas, NV, Viewing starts at 9:30am,service at 11:00am, graveside at 1:30pm at Memorial Gardens at Lonemountain and Tenaya. 89101,