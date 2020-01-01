Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bunker's Eden Vale
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Bunker's Eden Vale
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Memorial Gardens
Lone Mountain and Tenaya
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Bower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Lelia Bower


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelma Lelia Bower Obituary
Zelma L Bower was born on March 1, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA. When she was a child she moved to Nevada and attended school in Panaca, Alamo and Las Vegas. While she was in high school she met the love of her life, Elvin C Bower. They had a loving marriage until his death in 1994. She is survived by their three children; Guy L Bower, Kirbey Bower (wife Nan Bower) and Cori Harper (husband Timon Harper); six grandchildren; Amy Bower, Elvin Bower, Christopher Bower, Jacob Bower, Guy R Bower and Courtney Harper; and five great grandchildren. Zelma went peacefully to heaven, surrounded by family and friends on December 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am, at Bunker's Eden Vale, 925 Las Vegas Blvd N , Las Vegas, NV, Viewing starts at 9:30am,service at 11:00am, graveside at 1:30pm at Memorial Gardens at Lonemountain and Tenaya. 89101,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -